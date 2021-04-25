The Kumpulan Meraih Berkah and the Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque Takmir Committee held the second series of the ‘Menanti Alam Barzakh’ programme yesterday afternoon to further enliven the holy month of Ramadhan. The programme took place at the Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque in Temburong District.

Programme activities included two talk sessions revolving on the Hereafter. In an interview with RTB, Dayang Hajah Florinda binti Haji Mejenis, Head of Kumpulan Meraih Berkah said the programme is hoped to further strengthen relations among congregants.

The event coincided with the presentation of donations to 13 orphans and 9 heads of family of the underprivileged. The donations comprising cash and basic necessities are hoped to lessen their plight and assists in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidil Fitri.

Source: Radio Television Brunei