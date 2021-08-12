The Ministry of Education has informed that the second round HECAS 2021 online application to Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD; Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA; and Politeknik Brunei, PB for the January 2022 intake of the 2021/2022 academic session commenced yesterday and will be closed on the 5th working day after the announcement of the June GCE ‘A’ Level 2021 Result.

The courses offered are for the Bachelor’s Degree and Level 5 Diploma levels only. Prior to the HECAS closing date, applicants are required to make outstanding payments through the BIBD Mobile Application and register through the online admissions system at the respective institutions applied.

For more information, visit the Ministry of Education website or the HECAS website. For more inquiries, contact the HECAS Administration directly via email or at 2381992 or 2381224 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei