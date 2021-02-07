In conjunction with the Day of Action, the Women Graduates Association yesterday morning held the Second Prayer Clinic Programme. Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the event took place at the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque.

Also taking part in the programme was Pengiran Hajah Zabaidah binti Pengiran Haji Kamaludin, President of Women Graduates Association. Among the topics highlighted in the programme were the benefits of Sunat Tasbih Prayer, Sunat Taubah Prayer and Sunat Dhuha Prayer.

The objectives of the programme are to enhance one’s taqwa to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala and at the same time, reap rewards and blessings as well as to inculcate positivity in performing ibadah or religious deeds.

Source: Radio Television Brunei