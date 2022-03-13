Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of India continue to enhance bilateral trade and investment cooperation, acknowledging the progress made thus far. The commitment was emphasised during the 2nd Brunei Darussalam – India Joint Trade Committee Meeting convened virtually recently.

The Meeting was co-chaired by Doctor Hajah May Fa’ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin, Permanent Secretary for Economy at the Ministry of Finance and Economy and Mr. Shri Diwakar Nath Misra, Joint Secretary, Foreign Trade (ASEAN), Department of Commerce of the Republic of India. The Meeting subsequently explored potential collaboration in several areas of interests including agriculture, health and pharmaceutical products, services, automobile sector, and business-to-business engagements, as well as ASEAN – India economic relations. The Meeting was also joined by His Excellency Dato Paduka Haji Alaihuddin bin Pehin Orang Kaya Digadong Seri Laila Utama Dato Seri Utama Haji Awang Mohd Taha, Brunei Darussalam’s High Commissioner to the Republic of India, Mr. Alok Verma, Chargé d’Affaires, Indian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei