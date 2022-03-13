Potential collaboration in several areas of interests including agriculture, health and pharmaceutical products as well as business-to-business engagements were among the matters discussed at the 2nd Brunei Darussalam – India Joint Trade Committee Meeting.

The virtual meeting was co-chaired by Doctor Hajah May Fa’ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin, Permanent Secretary for Economy, Ministry of Finance and Economy and Mr. Shri Diwakar Nath Misra, Joint Secretary, Foreign Trade for ASEAN, Department of Commerce of the Republic of India. Also joining were His Excellency Dato Paduka Haji Alaihuddin bin Pehin Orang Kaya Digadong Seri Laila Utama Dato Seri Utama Haji Awang Mohd Taha, Brunei Darussalam’s High Commissioner to the Republic of India, and Mr. Alok Verma, Chargé d’Affaires, Indian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei