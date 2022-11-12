Following the 19th ASEAN-India Summit, His Majesty then attended the 2nd ASEAN-Australia Summit. At the Summit, His Majesty delivered a titah acknowledging Australia as ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner and expresses pleasure for ASEAN-Australia cooperation that continues to grow from strength to strength, despite facing crises. His Majesty expresses his appreciation for Australia’s steadfast commitment to ASEAN through the Australia for ASEAN Initiatives, whereby several scholarships were offered to ASEAN Member States, providing a foundation for closer people-to-people ties and contributing to regional resilience.

This includes the country’s valuable support on mental health cooperation, especially during Brunei Darussalam’s chairmanship of ASEAN last year. Touching on the upgrading of the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, A.A.N.Z.F.T.A., His Majesty highlights that it is the most comprehensive agreement that ASEAN has with its Dialogue Partners as well as encourages the substantial conclusion of negotiations and looks forward to the early implementation of the A.A.N.Z.F.T.A. At the end of titah, His Majesty concludes that ASEAN-Australia’s cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will bring meaningful and lasting benefits to the region. Meanwhile, The Honourable Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, in his statement reaffirmed Australia’s commitment towards cooperation under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, AOIP, provision of development assistance to ASEAN as well as efforts towards net zero energy transition.

His Excellency Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic as Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations, then delivered the ASEAN Common Statement, which appreciated Australia’s support for ASEAN centrality and active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms towards economic integration and stronger people-to-people linkages. At the Summit, Leaders expressed support for a business-friendly environment to ensure free flow of goods and services, as well as the exchange of knowledge and experience in areas of mutual interest including digital technology and climate change. At the end of the Summit, the Joint Statement of the 2nd ASEAN-Australia Summit on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific was adopted.

Source: Radio Television Brunei