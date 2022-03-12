15 COVID-19 cases are now in Category 4, 9 cases in Category 5, and 3 cases has returned to the grace and mercy of Allah. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a Media Conference on the Latest COVID-19 Situation in Brunei Darussalam yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al-Afiah, Ministry of Health.

2,914 new cases have been reported, taking the total cases 106,936. Of the new cases, 2,535 were from ART test results that was uploaded to the BruHealth application, and 379 were from 3,502 RT-PCR laboratory tests.

4,683 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 68,764 cases with 38,014 cases remain active. At present, the bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 8.6 per cent where 272 active cases are placed in isolation centres. 37,742 positive cases are currently undergoing home self-isolation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei