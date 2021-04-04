Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab- Rahaman, yesterday morning watched the 28th Brunei Age Group Swimming Championship. The championship organised by the Brunei Amateur Swimming Association with the support of the Youth and Sports Department was held at the National Swimming Pool, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.

Upon arrival, Her Royal Highness was greeted by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also in attendance were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince’s son and daughter, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah. In the championship, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah joined the Girls 9 years old and above 100 metres backstroke event. Yang Teramat Mulia, representing the Mabohai Swimming Club, recorded a time of 1 minute 44.96 seconds.

Source: Radio Television Brunei