Brunei Darussalam has reintroduced several interim fiscal and monetary measures to lend support to the affected sectors, especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs. The Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy, explained that the measures were taken based on strategies to maintain public well-being through efficient healthcare; employment protection and provide assistance to individuals in the form of finance and capacity building as well as providing support and assistance for businesses in ensuring sustainability and continuity.

During the 27th APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Meeting’, SMEMM held virtually, Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin in his remarks further shared that the second and third waves of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected global recovery efforts and Brunei Darussalam was not exempted from the second wave last August. The Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy also stressed the need to have effective government policies to ensure sustainability, inclusivity and sustainability of SMEs by focusing on the digital use and integration as well as improving access to finance. The meeting with the theme SME Resilience in a World with COVID-19′ was chaired by The Honourable Stuart Nash, Minister for Small Business of New Zealand.

Source: Radio Television Brunei