The Brunei Darussalam Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, BAMLS, and Department of Laboratory Services collected a total of 268.6 kilogrammes of trash at the Muara beach earlier today. More than 50 members of the association and department took part in the Plogging event held for the first time.

The event began with a warm-up exercise and followed by the clean-up activity for half an hour. Present were Dr Hajah Surita binti Haji Mohd Taib, Acting Director of Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health and Dr Haji Osmali bin Haji Osman, President of BAMLS. The event was aimed at not only to clean up the beach but also to foster close relations among the association members, to cultivate teamwork spirit, empathy and cleanliness. It is also one of the way of ‘giving back to nature’ and keeping Brunei beaches clean.

Source: Radio Television Brunei