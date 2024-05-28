26,481 Children in Caraga Registered with PhilSys

BUTUAN — At least 26,481 children aged 1 to 4 have been registered under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in the Caraga Region since February.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PSA-13 stated that children's registration in this age bracket began on February 14. "The start of the registration was in line with the commitment of the PSA-13 to provide an inclusive, secure, and sustainable National Identification System," the agency said. Among the region's five provinces, Agusan del Norte recorded the highest number of registrations with 10,573, followed by Agusan del Sur with 9,043. Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands had 3,663, 2,514, and 688 registrations, respectively. The registration of children continues across the region.

Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, aims to establish a single national ID for Filipinos and resident aliens. The national ID will serve as a valid proof of identity and streamline public and private transactions, including school enrollments and bank account openings. It will also enhance efficiency in accessing government services.