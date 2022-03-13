17 COVID-19 cases are now in Category 4 and 9 cases in Category 5, while 5 cases have passed away. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a Media Conference on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al- Afiah, Ministry of Health. Also joining the media conference were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy.

2,602 new cases were reported, taking total cases to 109,538. Of the new cases, 2,119 were from ART results that were uploaded to the BruHealth application, and 483 were from 2,305 RT- PCR lab tests.

5,155 cases have recovered, bringing total recovered cases to 73,919 with 35,456 cases remaining active. At present, the bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 7.8 per cent where 271 active cases are placed in isolation centres and hospitals. 35,185 positive cases are currently undergoing home self-isolation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei