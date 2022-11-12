His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon attended the 25th ASEAN-Japan Summit. The meeting was held at the Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel, Kingdom of Cambodia. Accompanying His Majesty was His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen. At the Summit, His Majesty in his titah highlights that ASEAN and Japan share a deep and unique strategic and mutually beneficial relationship.

As ASEAN and Japan will celebrate the 50th anniversary of dialogue relations in 2023, His Majesty expresses his view that ASEAN and Japan need to chart the way for future partnership to further bring prosperity to the people and region. His Majesty also emphasises the need to work together to address climate change by continuing to implement the initiatives under the ASEAN-Japan Climate Change Action Agenda. In this regard, His Majesty encourages Japan’s support for the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change in Brunei Darussalam. On the issue of ageing society, His Majesty underlines the importance of this issue and recognises the shared responsibility to provide them with the necessary support. His Majesty expresses the view that there is much benefit to society as a whole if the elderly can lead healthy and productive lifestyles as envisioned by the ASEAN Comprehensive Framework on Care Economy.

In ending the titah, His Majesty highlights that ASEAN can learn much from Japan, particularly on policies being applied and adopting mindsets that lead to active ageing to ensure the continued happiness and harmony of the societies and peoples. Meanwhile, His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, in his statement shared that Japan is prepared to work together with ASEAN towards the peace and prosperity of the region through efforts towards post-COVID-19 economic recovery and the maintenance of a free and open international order.

His Excellency Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand as Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Japan Dialogue Relations then delivered the ASEAN Common Statement, which highlighted that ASEAN sees opportunities in strengthening public health resilience and economic partnership with Japan through the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases, ACPHEED and investment to fortify global supply chains, respectively. At the Summit, Leaders recognised that ASEAN-Japan collaboration should be enhanced given the fundamental similarities in aspirations for the Indo-Pacific region, through the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific. Furthermore, Leaders also called for the strengthening of cooperation in green economy, mitigating impacts of climate change and disaster risk management.

Source: Radio Television Brunei