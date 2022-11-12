His Majesty yesterday afternoon attended the 23rd ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit. At the Summit, His Majesty in his titah, among other things highlights that the Republic of Korea is an invaluable strategic partner to ASEAN that has contributed to the region’s growth, development and prosperity.

His Majesty emphasises that the Republic of Korea’s leadership in innovation can support the people of ASEAN to take full advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as utilising technological developments in e-commerce that can benefit Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, M.S.M.Es in ensuring their continued growth and competitiveness. His Majesty further expresses his view that all parties need to work together in addressing the impacts of climate change and therefore, His Majesty welcomes the Republic of Korea to collaborate on developing policies to tackle the challenges through the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change which will be hosted by Brunei Darussalam. In concluding the titah, His Majesty also underscores on the importance of subregional work, in which His Majesty highlights that the BIMP-EAGA remains a significant growth area with huge development, investment and industrialisation potential.

Therefore, His Majesty expresses his appreciation for the Republic of Korea’s contribution to the BIMP-EAGA-Republic of Korea Cooperation Fund which will further socioeconomic progress. Meanwhile, His Excellency Yoon Suk-yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, in his statement reaffirmed the Republic of Korea’s commitment to advance its Indo-Pacific strategy, in alignment with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, towards promoting open and inclusive cooperation.

His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam as Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Republic of Korea Dialogue Relations, then delivered the ASEAN Common Statement, which underlined further deepening of cooperation between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea through the promotion of comprehensive cooperation and strengthened partnership for peace, stability and security in the region. At the Summit, Leaders discussed on accelerating action to address climate change, efforts towards improving digital architecture as well as deepening cooperation with the Republic of Korea in smart cities and green economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei