232 small rice retailers in NCR get P15-K aid each

A total of 232 small rice retailers in Metro Manila received PHP15,000 each to cushion the impact of the nationwide implementation of the mandated rice price caps, Malacañang said on Saturday. Forty-eight each from Quezon City and Caloocan City, and 136 from San Juan City, received the cash assistance under the Sustainable Livelihood Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). 'Upon the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the government started today the distribution of the PHP15,000 cash grant to qualified small rice retailers affected by the implementation of the mandated rice price ceilings nationwide,' Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement. DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the distribution of cash grants at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City with Mayor Joy Belmonte. The distribution at the Agora Market in San Juan City was attended by Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Mayor Francis Zamora, while Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., Caloocan 1st District Rep. Oscar Malapitan, and Mayor Dale Malapitan came to Maypajo Market. 'Small rice traders, who requested anonymity, said they are thankful to President Marcos for the financial assistance extended to them as they assured the government of their full cooperation in the implementation of the rice price caps,' Garafil said. She said small rice traders received assurance that the trade, agriculture, and social welfare departments, along with the local government units, would help them as the prices of rice in the local markets continue to increase. Gatchalian likewise assured that the Marcos administration would listen to affected micro retailers' concerns amid the implementation of the mandated rice price ceilings under Executive Order (EO) 39. He thanked the rice retailers for their understanding and cooperation in becoming part of the solution to the recent surge in rice prices. 'Pinararating din ng ating mahal na Pangulo ang kanyang mensahe na na-uunawaan niya ang inyong pinagdaraanan. Kausap ko nga ho siya kahapon at alam niya na hindi madali para sa mga small rice retailer natin mga panahon na ito (Our beloved President wants to convey his message that he understands what you are going through. I talked to him yesterday and he knows that these times are not easy for our small rice retailers),' he told the rice retailers during the distribution of cash grants. Marcos approved EO 39, upon the recommendation of the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture. The mandated price ceiling - PHP41 per kg. for regular milled rice and PHP45 per kg. for well-milled rice -- took effect Sept. 5

