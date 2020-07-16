In conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday anniversary, 21 cannon shots were fired yesterday morning in the capital.

The shots were fired by personnel of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces’ Military Police, led by Captain Haji Alihassan bin Haji Japar. Present was Awang Salminan bin Haji Burut, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs and his deputy, Awang Abdul Walid bin Haji Matassan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei