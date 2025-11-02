205th Munajat Night with Brunei Darussalam Students in United Kingdom

London: Every experience in foreign land is the best teacher such as language, and culture, and the people, which helps shape a mature and empathetic soul. Meanwhile, prayer, zikir, and knowledge conventions are the fortress that safeguard the faith and identity. This was among the content of a tazkirah or lecture titled ‘Musafir Ilmu: Dari Tanah Air Ke Bumi Tarbiyah’ that enlivened the 205th Munajat Night with Brunei Darussalam students in the United Kingdom.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the tazkirah also highlighted that the knowledge gained is not just for oneself, it is a trust to build the society. Hence, when students return, they not only bring back a certificate, they also bring the wisdom gained, morals and educated soul. That is the true success of a person who travels to seek knowledge. The event was further glorified with the virtual presence of mosque congregants throughout the country, Ministry of Religious Affair’s officers and staff as well as individuals.