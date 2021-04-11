476 packets of frozen beef were seized during a crime prevention operation conducted at the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge, 10th April night.

The Royal Brunei Police Force stopped a suspicious vehicle that was travelling to the capital from Temburong District.

Aside from the frozen beef, the police also found several beauty products. The vehicle driver and passenger as well as the seized items were handed over the Royal Customs and Excise for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei