The Royal Brunei Police Force has stopped a suspicious vehicle at Jalan Sibulu Kecil in Temburong District, 12th August night. 264 boxes of face mask, various cosmetic products, health and beauty products, raw foods and clothing were found inside the vehicle.

According to the Royal Brunei Police Force, the vehicle driver and passenger were apprehended during the inspection. Also found was a suspicious box at the passenger seat. Both suspects, the vehicle and seized items were brought to Bangar Police Station for further investigation. The driver was a 44-year-old man, while the passenger was a 40-year-old woman. Both are locals and civil servants. The case and seized items were forwarded to the Customs and Royal Excise Department for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei