The Ministry of Health informed that two COVID-19 confirmed cases had returned to the grace and mercy of Allah. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter yesterday afternoon at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health. Joining the media conference was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy.

Yang Berhormat said the first case was Case 4232, who was a 51-year-old man. The case suffered from lung infection after being infected with COVID-19. While, the second case was Case 4889, who was an 82-year-old man. The case suffered several health problems and was not categorised as death due to the COVID-19 infection. To protect and respect the privacy as well as confidentiality of the families, the Ministry of Health will not share their personal details. Members of the public are also requested to respect and not disseminate information relating to the cases. The Minister of Health representing the Ministry of Health as well as the people of Brunei Darussalam, expresses deepest condolences to their families and pray their souls will receive blessings from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala and are placed among the pious.

Source: Radio Television Brunei