Separate accidents in the Brunei Muara District have claimed the lives of 2 people. One of the incidents involving a trailer and a car, occurred at Jalan Mulaut near the Mulaut Primary School at 10.01 yesterday morning.

In a press release, the Royal Brunei Police Force said the driver of the car, a local woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 47-year-old victim was taken to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital for a post-mortem. The result stated the cause of death due to various injuries during the accident. However, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Meanwhile another accident happened last night in the area before the roundabout tunnel near Jame ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah n Kampung Kiarong. Royal Brunei Police Force personnel at the Central Police Station in the capital received an emergency call at 10.30 in the evening about a car hitting a man. Initial investigation found that the victim was a 43-year-old foreign national. He was found lying immobile on the road, while the driver of the car did not suffer any injuries. The victim was taken to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital for detailed investigation into the cause of death.

Source: Radio Television Brunei