The result of the first round of HECAS 2021 for local Higher Education Institutions namely Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA, Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB and Politeknik Brunei, PB for the Academic Year 2021/2022 will be released this Saturday, 12th of June 2021 at 8:30 in the morning.

Applicants can log into their respective HECAS account to find out the status of their application at the HECAS website. For unsuccessful applicants who meets the entry requirement and wish to make an appeal they are given 3 working days to submit their letter of appeal. The last day to submit the Letter of Appeal and related documents is on Wednesday, the 16th of June 2021 at 4:30 in the afternoon. Applicants who wish to appeal are advised to apply to a different programme than the one previously applied for in February 2021.

The Letter of Appeal and related documents can be submitted to the stated address for UNISSA and UTB.

Meanwhile, Appeal email and softcopy documents must be submitted to the stated email for UBD and UTB under the title ‘Appeal HECAS 2021 1st Round’.

Whereas online appeal form for PB must be completed via the stated link.

Source: Radio Television Brunei