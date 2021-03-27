The Brunei Darussalam Syariah Courts have announced that by the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Yang Berhormat Yang Di-Pertua of the Islamic Religious Council announced that the 1st of Sya'ban 1442 Hijrah fell on Monday, the 15th of March 2021. Therefore, Nisfu Sya'ban for the year 1442 Hijrah falls on Sunday, the 28th of March 2021.

The country will sight for the new moon of Ramadhan 1442 Hijrah on Monday, 29th of Sya'ban 1442 Hijrah corresponding to the 12th of April 2021. In the Brunei Muara District, the sighting will be held at the DST Tower of the DST Headquarters in Tungku Link Highway; Bukit Agok in Jerudong and Tanjong Batu, Kampung Sabun. In Tutong District, it will be at Bukit Ambog and Bukit Lumut in the Belait District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei