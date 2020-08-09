​In going into the 4.0 Industrial Revolution era, the One Village One Product, 1K1P entrepreneurs need to possess digital technology knowledge and innovation skills to develop businesses and marketing of products to compete domestically and in the ASEAN region. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, made the proposal at the Closing Ceremony of the 1K1P Transformation workshop. The Minister of Home Affairs also urged the workshop participants to enhance the management of 1K1P projects to a true business entity including having a corporate governance, organised business documentation and producing premium quality products in the market.

Yang Berhormat Pehin said that transformation means change, change in mindset or in oneself, and only then can we change other things. Yang Berhormat Pehin added that the workshop participants act as agents of change, and it does not matter if an individual is the only one in 1K1P as long as they have the vision to create change. The national vision of Wawasan 2035 is to produce an educated and skilled population, high quality of life and one of the top ten economies in the world. The three matters are relevant to the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the 1K1P entrepreneurs.

Thirty five 1K1P entrepreneurs took part in the first phase of the 1K1P Transformation BootCamp. From the number, 19 selected entrepreneurs will continue training in the second phase of the 1K1P Transformation Workshop.

The Minister of Home Affairs launched the 1K1P Premium Product Prototype designed by the participants the workshop and is the starting point for producing the product according to market demand scale.

Also held was a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD. Signing for the Ministry of Home Affairs was Awang Salminan bin Haji Burut, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District while BIBD was represented by Awang Haji Mohammad Yusri bin Haji Wahsafelah, Head of Government Liaison and Special Projects.

The Ministry of Home Affairs hoped that the workshop will benefit all inline with the direction of the 1K1P programme and the ministry’s objective in order to bring up as well as recognise the efforts carried out by the village consultative councils as well as community at the grassroots level in producing products with commercial value as well as progressive to increase income and enhance self-sufficiency and the community’s standard of living as aspired in Wawasan Brunei 2035.

Source: Radio Television Brunei