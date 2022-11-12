After the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, His Majesty then attended the 19th ASEAN-India Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations along with other ASEAN Heads of State and Government. At this Summit, His Majesty delivered a titah highlighting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations. His Majesty acknowledges that the partnership throughout the years has seen immense growth, and expressed appreciation for India’s contribution to the region’s peace and prosperity.

To this end, His Majesty emphasises the need to make the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement simpler, more business-friendly and responsive to economic challenges. Therefore, His Majesty welcomes all parties to review the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement expeditiously. His Majesty also emphasises the importance of investing in the development of the youth by providing them with the necessary skill sets. Acknowledging India’s leadership in digital science, including artificial intelligence, His Majesty welcomes cooperation in human capacity building through further collaboration between higher education institutions. Meanwhile, His Excellency Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of the Republic of India, in his statement emphasised the multi-dimensional growth of ASEAN-India relations through engagements encompassing connectivity, climate change, security, technology and trade.

His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore as Country Coordinator for ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations, then delivered the ASEAN Common Statement, which highlighted the strong relations between ASEAN and India, enabling the exploration of practical cooperation towards greater trade and investment flows as well as enhanced regional connectivity. At the Summit, Leaders welcomed the elevation of ASEAN-India relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and encouraged for the harnessing of opportunities in digital development, healthcare, food security and connectivity. At the end of the Summit, the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was adopted.

