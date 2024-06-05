187 Workers Rescued from Philippine Online Gaming Center in Pampanga Raid

PAMPANGA — A joint law enforcement raid at a Philippine Overseas Gaming Operator (POGO) facility in Angeles City, Pampanga, resulted in the rescue of 187 workers, including both foreign nationals and Filipinos, on Tuesday night. The operation was conducted in response to reports of human trafficking, torture, and scam activities within the facility.

According to Philippines News Agency, The raid, led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) along with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Special Action Force, and local police, was authorized by a search warrant issued by the Malolos City Regional Trial Court Branch 14. PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio detailed in a television interview the grave allegations that prompted the operation, including physical abuse and exploitation reported within the establishment. The rescued individuals include 158 foreigners from China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Korea, and 29 Filipinos, all of whom are currently undergoing biometric checks by the Bureau of Immigration.