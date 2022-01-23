18 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 16,084. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter during the Media Conference on the Latest COVID-19 Situation held at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health.

According to the Minister of Health, of the total, 16 are local cases while 2 are import cases. The number of new cases are from 1,469 laboratory tests carried out. Therefore, the rate of positive cases is 1.2 per cent.

32 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 15,632 with 350 active cases. Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate nationwide is 9.3 per cent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei