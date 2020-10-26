17 Royal Brunei Police Officers were confirmed and promoted respectively, effective from 1st of August 2020. The appointment and promotion are by the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. In this regards, a ceremony to celebrate the promotion of the officers was held at the Officer Mess Banquet Hall, Police Headquarters in Gadong, 24th October.

The promotion ceremony was officiated by Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force. Eight officers were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police and nine officers were promoted to Inspector of police. Also present was Assistant Commissioner of Police Haji Mohammed Fadzillah bin Haji Ismail, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Source: Radio Television Brunei