The range of complex challenges, especially with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, require collective efforts through whole-of-nation and whole-of-government approaches that the Ministry of Defence strongly advocates in its support towards national development. The changing environment has made the 16th Executive Development Programme, EDP, on Public Policy and Management for senior government officials, even more important in the professional development of human resources and contribution to enhancing leadership qualities of senior officers across various ministries and organisations. The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence during a speech also encouraged the participants to appreciate, understand and contribute in efforts to fulfil organisational and national strategic objectives. Brigadier Retired General Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar bin Haji Ma’awiah said the matter during the opening ceremony of the 16th EDP Programme, yesterday afternoon at Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies in Bolkiah Garrison. The programme sets out to equip participants to better appreciate the dynamics of policy making and decisions, not only within a single organisation, but also attuned to look beyond the confines of individual departments or ministries.

Adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, the three-month rigorous programme will be conducted in a hybrid format (online and in-person classes) for the first time by a faculty of highly qualified academicians and experts from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore. The programme will focus on public policy and management with local content aimed at providing a deeper understanding of Brunei Darussalam’s strategic environment through invited local speakers, as well as visits. This year’s EDP was participated by 28 participants including from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, the Royal Brunei Police Force, government ministries, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University and foreign senior military officers from several ASEAN countries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei