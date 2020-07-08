The Halal Industry in the ASEAN region need to expedite its adaptation to the 4th Industrial Revolution globally especially as the world is still struggling with the spread of COVID-19. Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Matzin, Acting Dircetor of Syariah Affairs, Ministry of Religious Affairs shared the matter as the Chairman of the 16th ASEAN Working Group Meeting on Halal Food, yesterday morning. The meeting which was conducted online took place at the Syariah Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The progress of the implementation of policy workframe related to the ASEAN Cooperation on Halal Food as well as the sub-regional level Halal Cooperation under MABIMS, BIMP-EAGA and IMT-GT were among the matters discussed during the Meeting. The ASEAN Cooperation on Halal Food was established to facilitate the uniformity of Halal standards especially in the ASEAN region to fulfil the increasing demands for credible and guaranteed Halal products and services aside from ensuring the muslim community feels safe in consuming Halal products. The meeting then appointed Cambodia as the Chair for the 17th ASEAN Working Group Meeting on Halal Food for 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei