The Ministry of Health explained that with the detection of the new cases, a total of 16 import cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case was reported on 6th May 2020.

580 individuals are undergoing mandatory self-isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the Government, who are individuals that have just arrived in this country after travelling from abroad. At present, a total of 10,304 individuals have completed their mandatory self-isolation at the monitoring centers. In the past 24 hours, 199 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus which brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 83,108 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei