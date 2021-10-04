148 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, taking the total cases to 7,716.

There are 54 additional new cases to 16 of the existing active clusters who were previously close contacts with several positive cases. 6 new clusters have been detected. 5 of these new clusters are private home clusters while one cluster, Jodico Sendirian Berhad is a workplace cluster. 2 clusters have been closed following no new detected cases in the cluster for 28 days namely the Lorong Tengah Cluster and 477 Cluster. Therefore, the current total active clusters are 136 clusters. 58 new cases are still being investigated to determine the source of the infection.

Meanwhile, 133 cases have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 5,325 cases, whereas the total number active cases are 2,335 cases. Among the cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre, 8 cases are in Category 5 and currently treated at the Intensive Care Unit. All of them require assistance of artificial ventilation with two cases requiring the help of additional heart/lung machine, ECMO. Meanwhile, 32 cases are in Category 4 that require oxygen assistance and are under close monitoring. In the past 24 hours, 4,433 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, taking the total laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 369,372 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei