11 COVID-19 cases are in Category 4, while 6 cases are in Category 5, and 2 COVID-19 cases have returned to the grace and mercy of Allah. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al-Afiah, Ministry of Health.

1, 465 new cases have been reported, taking the total cases to 123,422. Of the new cases, 1,244 were from ART test results that was uploaded to the BruHealth application, whereas 221 were from 1,814 RT-PCR laboratory tests.

3,601 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 108,819 cases with 14,423 cases remain active. At present, the bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 6.3 per cent. 215 active cases are placed in isolation centres and hospitals, while 14,208 positive cases are currently undergoing home self-isolation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei