The spirit and lessons of hijrah or migration give strength to Muslims to face COVID-19 pandemic challenges. The teachings of hijrah is among the matters emphasized in a religious talk in conjunction with the 1442 Hijrah New Year Celebration for the Ministry of Home Affairs and the departments under it. The ceremony took place yesterday afternoon at the Labour Department’s Headquarters.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs. The talk entitled ‘Penghijrahan dan Mengambil Pengajaran dari COVID-19′ was delivered by Doctor Harapandi Amaq Hairani, Director of Research Centre and Director of Jawi and Turath, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers’ University College, KUPU SB. Also present were Members of the Legislative Council, Acting Permanent Secretary and Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs. This year’s event was organized by the Labour Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei