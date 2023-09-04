140K families in 8 regions bear brunt of ‘habagat’, 2 typhoons

The number of families affected by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoons Goring and Hanna has reached 140,101 in eight regions, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday. The NDRRMC also said that it has a confirmed report of one death in Western Visayas while it is validating reports of another death in the Cordillera and a missing person in Western Visayas. The number of affected families is higher than the 106,677 reported on Sept. 1, the agency said in its latest disaster bulletin. These 140,101 families are equivalent to 514,153 persons residing in 1,756 barangays in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and the National Capital Region. Of this number, 915 families or 3,251 individuals are being served in 52 evacuation centers and another 2,410 families or 10,052 persons being aided outside. The Office of Civil Defense earlier said the affected families include those displaced and those not needing transfer or removal from their residence. Houses damaged were placed at 1,349 and these were reported in seven regions. Meanwhile, agriculture damage was estimated at PHP584.7 million in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and the CAR. Infrastructure damage was placed at PHP130,251,200 in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

Source: Philippines News Agency