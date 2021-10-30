132 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,955.

There are 83 additional new cases to 15 of the existing active clusters who were previously close contacts with several positive cases. Meanwhile, two new clusters have been detected that involved 16 cases. One of the new clusters is an accommodation cluster, whereas the other cluster is ISS Facility Services Sdn Bhd Cluster which is a workplace cluster. Therefore, the current total active clusters are 176 clusters. 33 new cases are still being investigated to determine the source of the infection.

416 cases have recovered bringing the total number of recovered cases in Brunei Darussalam to 10,864, with 2,004 cases remaining active. Among the cases, seven cases are in Category 5 and are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit. All of them require assistance of artificial ventilation with two cases requiring the help of additional heart/lung machine or ECMO. 15 Category 4 cases require oxygen assistance and are under close monitoring. In the past 24 hours, 3,935 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2 virus which brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 497,082 tests.

