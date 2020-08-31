​To produce an educated and competitive community with religious knowledge background, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah since 2014 has conducted Tahsin Project under the Education Intervention Programme or PIP. Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in collaboration with Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the PIP project nationwide in 2017.

This year, 128 students nationwide are taking part in PIP Tahsin Project. From the figures, 68 are primary 5 students, while the remaining 60 students are Year 6 students. There are 8 centres for Tahsin Project in the country. According to Awang Asmirol bin Haji Haris, Coordinator of Tahsin Al-Quran and Amali Classes, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the project focuses on two subjects namely Al-Quran and Amali. Students will be taught on how to improve their Quran reading with Tajwid. Meanwhile, the Amali class concentrates on Fardhu Ain including prayer, the proper way to recite doa or supplication. Both subjects are the core subjects for the Primary Six Religious Schools Certificate Examination.

Teachers for the PIP Tahsin project comprised of professional volunteers from religious field. Among the objective of the project is to elevate the standard of living of the people. It targets students from underprivileged families and those who are weak in their studies and need guidance, especially in the religious subject. The project is inline with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s aspiration to make the country a Zikir Nation with Al-Quran literate citizens.

Source: Radio Television Brunei