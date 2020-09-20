​Twelve lower rank personnel of Royal Brunei Police Force were promoted to Inspector effective the 15th of August 2020. The promotion ceremony took place yesterday morning at the Officer’s Mess, Police Headquarters in Gadong.

The promotions were presented by Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force. The promotion of the police personnel was by the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei