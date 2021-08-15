Opportunities on employment and internship in ASEAN through the ASEAN-BAC Legacy Project “HIRED”, which will play an important role in supporting the recovery from COVID-19 by strengthening the capacity of ASEAN human capital to embrace the future of work and digitalisation. Yang Berhormat Architect Dayang Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Awang Haji Abdul Rahman, member of the Legislative Council in her capacity as Chairwoman of ASEAN Business Advisory Council shared the matter as the guest speaker at the 11th ASEAN Youth Forum.

The workshop held virtually was themed Employment, Skills and Futures of Jobs. Present were Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports and Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, member of the Legislative Council, as the President of the Brunei Youth Council. Moderated by Allen Lai, Director of ASEAN & Corporate Affairs, UK ASEAN Business Council, the ASEAN Youth Forum was organised by the Brunei Youth Council in collaboration with the ASEAN Youth Advocates Network, AYAN supported by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports ASEAN Secretariat and the ASEAN Youth Forum, Indonesian NGO as the media partner.

Source: Radio Television Brunei