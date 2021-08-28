Young men and women are bringing new energy, creativity and dynamism to ASEAN. According to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, as ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Youth, AMMY Leader Brunei Darussalam and Brunei Darussalam’s ASEAN Chair 2021, not only is this timely with the challenges currently facing the world, this will also be crucial to bring about a post-pandemic future. One where they will have most to gain from, one where they are truly “Future Ready in the New Normal”. This is the underlying theme of the 11th ASEAN Youth Forum. During the closing ceremony of The 11th ASEAN Youth Forum, Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin also said that the forum among others to ensure the readiness of ASEAN youth to face future challenges and opportunities in the era of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and in the context of the new normal post-pandemic and the future of work.

The 11th ASEAN Youth Forum was organized by The Brunei Youth Council in collaboration with the ASEAN Youth Advocates Network (AYAN) with the support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Brunei Darussalam, ASEAN Secretariat and supported by the ASEAN Youth Forum (Indonesian NGO) as the media partner, was held for 6 days digitally. Also attending the forum were His Excellency Doctor Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of Cambodia as incoming ASEAN Chair 2022 and His Excellency Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary General of ASEAN. Also in attendance was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei