In a titah while joining the 11th ASEAN-United Nations, U-N Summit, His Majesty commends the UN's success and the World Health Organization, WHO in leading the global response against the COVID-19 pandemic, while expressing support to the UN in this regard. His Majesty in the titah congratulates Secretary-General António Guterres on the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations. The monarch also acknowledges that efforts have been made to complement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and ASEAN's Community Vision 2025. The Summit was also joined by other ASEAN Leaders and ASEAN Dialogue Partners.

Earlier at the Summit, His Excellency Nguy?n Xuân Phúc, the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam as the ASEAN Chairman for 2020 in his remarks highlighted that ASEAN's Centrality emphasises fostering dialogue and cooperation through U.N.-led efforts towards achieving peace, stability and development in the region. Amidst unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summit is set to bolster the ASEAN-U.N. Comprehensive Partnership, contributing to the sustainable recovery of both sides as well as the region.

His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, U.N. in his remarks called on ASEAN to safeguard the shared goals of ASEAN and the U.N. in the face of global threats to sustainable development. The U.N. also commended ASEAN's swift action and response to the pandemic and appreciated ASEAN's recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be a global public goods. On the environment, the U.N. stressed the need for robust action to reverse climate change impacts.

His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam as the country coordinator of ASEAN-UN Relations delivered the ASEAN Common Statement in which ASEAN welcomed the U.N.'s commitment towards peace and reconciliation in upholding international law and a multilateral, rules-based international order. ASEAN also appreciated the support of U.N. sectoral bodies under the U.N. Development Programme in assisting ASEAN Member States mitigate adverse socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei