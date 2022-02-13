1,125 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total cases to 21,579. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health informed the number of new cases during the Media Conference on the latest COVID-19 Situation held at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health yesterday afternoon.

3 COVID-19 cases are in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and under close monitoring. All three cases are adults aged over 60 with multiple health issues. One of the case had received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, one had received two doses of the vaccine while another has not been vaccinated. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old teenager who was previously in Category 4 has been recovering and was in Category 3 two days ago.

Meanwhile, there is no case in Category 5 at this time. The number of new cases is the result of 6,127 laboratory tests performed in the past 24 hours. 281 cases have recovered today, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Brunei Darussalam to 16,891 cases and the total active cases are 4,586 cases. Among the active cases, about 99.8 percent were cases in Category 1, asymptomatic and Category 2, mild symptoms. No children aged 12 and below are in Categories 3, 4 and 5.

Source: Radio Television Brunei