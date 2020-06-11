Assisting families whose income is affected by the COVID-19 is the main objective of the Community project organised by Youth Volunteers. Aside from that, the project also provided youths with the opportunities to take part in charitable activities.

Ten families from Kampung Merimbun and Kampung Kuala Ungar receive aid in a ceremony held yesterday morning. The aid, in the form of daily necessities, is from contributions made by the public through the Community Project. Dayang Nornaqibah binti Abdul Hamid, Public Relations Assistant, a youth volunteer for Tutong District, said the project began before the month of Ramadhan and has distributed over 200 contributions to a number of less fortunate families.

Source: Radio Television Brunei