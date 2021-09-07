The Minister of Health informed that one COVID-19 confirmed case has returned to the grace and mercy of Allah. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter yesterday afternoon at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health.

Yang Berhormat said the case was Case 3264, who was a 60-year-old woman. Her cause of death is still under investigation. To protect and respect the privacy as well as confidentiality of the case’s family, the Ministry of Health will not share her personal details. Members of the public are also requested to respect and not disseminate information relating to the case. The Minister of Health, who is representing the Ministry of Health as well as the people of Brunei Darussalam, expressed deepest condolences to her family and pray her soul will receive blessings from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala and is placed among the pious.

Source: Radio Television Brunei