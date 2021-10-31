1 COVID-19 confirmed case has returned to the grace and mercy of Allah. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter during the Media Conference on the Latest COVID-19 Situation.

The media conference took place this afternoon at Dewan Al’Afiah, Ministry of Health. Also joining the conference was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doktor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs.

The case was a 62 year old woman who suffered from various health conditions and was not categorised as death due to COVID-19. In this regard, the Ministry of Health and the people of Brunei Darussalam extended condolences to the case’s family and pray her soul will receive blessings and is placed among the pious.

Source: Radio Television Brunei