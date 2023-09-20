ประกาศรายชื่อผู้ชนะรางวัล Stevie Awards for Great Employers ปี 2566

Bank of America และ Globe Telecom อยู่ในกลุ่มผู้ชนะอันดับต้น ๆ
แฟร์แฟกซ์ เวอร์จิเนีย, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ได้มีการประการศผู้ชนะรางวัล Stevie® Awards for Great Employers ปี 2566 ซึ่งเป็นการแข่งขันระดั
กลุ่มองค์กรและบุคคลที่
รางวัล Grand Stevie Award สาขาการเสนอชื่อเข้าชิงที่ได้รั
ผู้ชนะรางวัล Gold Stevie Awards ได้แก่ Bank of America (7), Cathay United Bank (5), IBM (4), Tata Consultancy Services (4), Tech Mahindra (4), Dimes Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (3), Enerjisa Enerji (3), Product Madness (3), TELUS International (3), Akbank T.A.S. (2), American Systems (2), Ayala Land Inc. (2), BlueSky Personnel Solutions (2), Borusan (2), DHL Global Forwarding, Freight (2), FedEx (2), Globe Telecom (2), GoHealth (2), Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine (2), Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. (2), Saint-Gobain North America (2), Siemens AG (2) และ Top Hat (2)
มีการประเมินการเสนอชื่อมากกว่า 1,000 ชื่อโดยองค์กรต่าง ๆ จาก 28 ประเทศในการแข่งขันในปีนี้ ผู้ชนะรางวัลจะได้รั
ผู้ชนะรางวัล Stevie Award ในสาขาผู้ประกอบการดีเด่นแห่งปี
รางวัล Stevie Awards ในสาขาผู้ประกอบการดีเด่
- รางวัลผู้ประกอบการดีเด่นแห่งปี
- รางวัลความสำเร็จด้านทรัพยากรบุ
คคล
- รางวัลสำหรับบุคคลด้านทรั
พยากรบุคคล
- สาขาทีมทรัพยากรบุคคล
- รางวัลผู้ให้ผลิตภัณฑ์และบริ
การเฉพาะด้าน
- โซลูชัน การนำไปปฏิบัติ และโปรแกรมการฝึกอบรมหรือรางวั
ลสื่อ
- สาขาผู้นำทางความคิด
- รางวัลการตอบสนองต่อ COVID-19
รางวัลนี้มอบให้โดย Stevie Awards ซึ่งจัดโปรแกรมมอบรางวัลด้านธุ
เกี่ยวกับ Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards จัดขึ้นแปดโปรแกรม ได้แก่: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, และ the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. การแข่งขัน Stevie Awards ได้รับการเสนอชื่อเข้ามามากกว่า 12,000 รายการในแต่ละปีจากองค์กรทั่
ผู้สนับสนุนรางวัล Stevie Awards ประจำปีครั้งที่ 8 สำหรับสาขาผู้ประกอบการดีเด่นคื
